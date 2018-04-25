Lincolnshire Police changes shift patterns for greater efficiency

Lincolnshire Police has made changes to the hours worked by its police community support officers that will see them work an extra 30,000 hours at weekends each year.

The move is a bid to allocate more resources to where they’re most needed –170,000 incidents are reported to the force each year and just under 30 per cent of these happen at weekends.

The change will help the force to respond to reports of anti-social behaviour, missing people, criminal damage and thefts from vehicles, as well as engaging with residents and supporting the night time economy.

Chief Superintendent Paul Timmins, said: “PCSOs are at the very heart of the communities they serve and are vital in helping us protect the public. We have listened to our officers and the new shift patterns will give them a better work-life balance and help us provide the very best service to county residents. The work of PCSOs greatly assists police officers too, so this will also help to reduce pressure on them over busy weekends.

Marc Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner says: “I know from the many meetings I attend around the county how much residents value a uniformed presence on the streets.

“These new shift patterns ensure that PCSOs are in the community they serve at the times when they are most needed to support the policing of the county.

“We will continually look at new ways of creating the most effective and efficient policing model possible so Lincolnshire remains one of the safest places to live in the UK.”

The changes will start from 30 April.