Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian Education Awards 2018: Celebrating a successful learning area

The Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian is to host its fourth Education Awards recognising excellence in schools and pre-schools across south-east Lincolnshire.

Also for the fourth time, Duncan and Toplis Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers, will be headline sponsors of the awards which is open to pre-school, primary and secondary educators in South Holland, the Deepings and Bourne.

Pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Bicker, Frampton, Kirton, Sutterton, Swineshead and Wyberton are also invited to nominate pupils, students and staff who have achieved and contributed to the highest standards of educational excellence between June 2017 and May 2018.

The spirit and ethos of the Education Awards were summed up well by mother, special needs teacher and international triathlete Abi Schofield, formerly of Market Deeping and guest speaker when the awards were last held in November 2016.

Miss Schofield, a teacher at City of Peterborough Academy Special School, said: “As educators, we have a wonderful opportunity to support children in finding their talents and interests.

“Every day, my aim is to create an environment where children can achieve not only academically, but socially and personally as well.

“I want to allow them to feel the sense of pride and achievement that teaching gives me.

“The best thing you can do for your children, as educators, is to believe in them even when they don’t believe in themselves and to equip them with the self-confidence and mental strength to carry them through life’s challenges.

“To work with children is a privilege because we have an opportunity to leave our legacy and our mark on young minds that will outlive us.”

As in previous years, children, parents, grandparents, relatives, governors and the wider public can nominate individuals, teams, pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in one, or more, of 12 categories.

Duncan and Toplis, along with being the awards’ headline sponsors, is also sponsoring the Contribution to the Community Award for an individual, class or school that has shown an effective commitment to their neighbourhood.

There are two awards especially for early years education, Pre-School of the Year, sponsored by Riverside Training of Spalding, and the Pre-School Staff Award, sponsored by the Lincolnshire Free Press. For pupils and students, awards will be presented for Outstanding Sporting Achievement, sponsored by Double G Clothing, of King’s Lynn, Most Improved Student, sponsored by Worldwide Fruit, of Pinchbeck, and Student of the Year, sponsored by Moore Thompson Chartered Accountants.

Primary and secondary school staff can be nominated for Inspirational Primary Teacher, supported by new award sponsor Freshtime UK, of Wyberton, Inspirational Secondary Teacher, sponsored by Maples Solicitors, of Spalding, and the Support Staff award, sponsored by the Spalding Guardian.

Finally, there is the Environmental Award, sponsored by South Holland District Council, Primary School of the Year, supported by another new sponsor, Springfields Outlet Shopping, and Secondary School of the Year, sponsored by Mana Education, of Rutland.

Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian editor Jeremy Ransome launched the awards in 2014 and will be hosting for them for the fourth time.

Jeremy said: “I have three children who attend local secondary schools and have come through local primary schools, so I know how excellent our educational establishments are.

“I am always delighted to visit schools when asked and, over the last few months, was lucky enough to attend the University Academy Holbeach presentation evening, work with students at Spalding Academy on their business studies BTECs, visisted Spalding Grammar School to give careers advice and seen my own daughter collect an award at Spalding High School’s presentation event.

“Our education awards are one of my favourite evenings of the year when we congratulate and reward students who have really achieved, alongside teachers and support staff who have made a difference to the lives of their students.

“There’s smiles all round on the night and is a wonderful event to host.”

Details of the nomination process will appear in Thursday’s Spalding Guardian or can be obtained by emailing denise.vickers@iliffepublishing.co.uk