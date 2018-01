A red Land-Rover Defender 90 was stolen from Barholm between last Monday (January 22) and Thursday.

Following the theft police issued a statement in which it said Land-Rover Defenders are becoming “high profile target vehicles since production finished in 2015” and advised owners of these vehicle to take ‘extra care to ensure their vehicle is secure’.

If you have information regarding the theft, call police on 101, quoting incident 186 of January 26.