Italian themed fundraiser at Stamford Rugby Club

An Italian themed family fun day will be held at Stamford Rugby Club on Sunday (February 4) to raise cash for a charity which one of its former coaches asked to be set up before she died.

Stamford woman Simonetta Cengarle, mother of three boys who play for the rugby club, died aged 47 in August 2017 after developing a rare brain tumour, glioblastoma.

Simonetta, who is originally from Italy, told husband Toby Desforges she wanted to set up a charity which would support people who have terminal illnesses, so her memory could live on.

After her death, Toby fulfilled her wish when he set up the The Tanto Così Trust, which is raising money to mitigate the impact of terminal illnesses and support the education of women around the world.

Sunday’s event marks the charity’s first fundraiser and includes games, a junior players’ training session, Italian food and the screening of the England versus Italy Six Nations rugby match.

Toby said: “Simonetta loved spending time with her kids, loved spending time at the rugby club.

“Nothing would make her happier than seeing people have fun and hopefully seeing England beat Italy.”

Simonetta used to lovingly sign letters to Toby with Tanto Cosi - which means ‘so much’ in Italian - with a stickman who had outstretched arms.

Some of the cash raised will go to St Barnabas which gave Simonetta home care .

The event at the Hambleton Road club runs between 11am and 5.30pm.

Admission is free,