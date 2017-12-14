Search

Hundreds march in Oakham in protest of one-way-system

OK2WAY protesters outside Rutland County Council offices. By Lee Hellwing
OK2WAY protesters outside Rutland County Council offices. By Lee Hellwing

Hundreds of people marched through Oakham today (Thursday, December 14) to protest about a proposed one-way-system for the town.

Following a public consultation, Rutland County Council has proposed implementation of a one-way system for Oakham High Street and Mill Street.

At the end of the march, campaign group OK2WAY handed in a petition at the county council’s offices in the town, which received around 3,000 signatures and is calling for a referendum on whether Oakham should get the one-way-system.

Tim Norton, chairman of OK2WAY, said: “We are going to do all we can to get it overturned.

“It was designed by somebody on a laptop who probably hasn’t ever been to Oakham.”

For more see next week’s paper.