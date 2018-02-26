Outpatient clinics and surgeries cancelled at Peterborough City Hospital

A severe water supply issue at Peterborough City Hospital has led to all outpatient clinics and surgeries being cancelled today (Monday, February 26).

A spokesman for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital, said: “Due to a severe water supply issue at Peterborough City Hospital, the decision has been made to declare a critical internal incident to ensure the continued safe operation of our services.

“This means that all outpatient clinics and surgeries have been cancelled for today. The only procedures taking place will be those of a life, limb or sight saving nature.

“There is a divert in place to our neighbouring hospitals and all patients who require non-urgent treatment will not be permitted entry to the building.

“Visiting has been temporarily cancelled to prevent additional people being on-site and no visitors will be allowed in unless in extenuating circumstances.

“All patients who are currently on our wards are in very safe hands and measures have been put in place to ensure they still have toilet and hand-washing facilities.

“The hospital control team are working closely with the water suppliers to ensure the issue is fixed as soon as possible and further updates will be available throughout the day.”