New time frame for support

A support group for bereaved children is being given a new look in the hope more youngsters can be helped following the death of a loved one.

The Charlie Chimp Club at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice has helped dozens of children through the grief of losing a family member or someone special to them since its launch in 2011.

Now the new-look support will be offered from April over two consecutive Saturdays rather than the previous six weekly sessions.

The first of the new style group will run on April 14 and 21 with children required to attend both day-long sessions at Thorpe Hall Hospice. Primary school aged children will be invited to get involved in activities, and arts and crafts while talking to the trained team and other children who have been through the same experience.

Booking is essential for the new Charlie Chimp Club . E-mail thorpehall@sueryder.org or call 01733 225900.