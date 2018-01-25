Grantham council building to fly rainbow flag?

South Kesteven District councillors today will discuss whether to fly a rainbow flag to to show its support for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Grantham Labour councillor Tracey Forman has submitted a motion for debate at this afternoon’s meeting of the full council.

Her motion states: “February is LGBT History Month. The council should show its support for this month, and solidarity with LGBT people by flying the LGBT Pride flag from the Council building during this month. This would link into the council’s duty under the Equalities Act 2010 in promoting and protecting the rights of this community.”

“According to extensive research by Stonewall, one in five LGBT people have experienced a hate crime or incident because of their sexual orientation and/or gender identity in the last 12 months. Two in five trans people have experienced a hate crime or incident because of their gender identity in the last 12 months. Four in five hate crimes and incidents go unreported, with younger LGBT people particularly reluctant to go to the police. (Stonewall 2017)

“Lincolnshire Police have also reported a rise in LGBT hate crimes across Lincolnshire over the last two years. (Lincolnshire Police February 2017)

“The council resolves to:

1) Fly the LGBT Pride flag during the month of February

2) Ensure that LGBT History Month and facilities to report hate crime are promoted on the council’s website.

3) Provide a link to the single equality support organisation in Lincolnshire http://justlincolnshire.org.uk/”

The Earlesfield councillor was unavailable for comment.

Other motions to be discussed by councillors today include Coun Ashley Baxter seeking the abolition of Lincolnshire County Council, as well as the annual election of the council chairman and vice chairman by secret ballot, and Coun Charmaine Morgan seeking £1,000-£10,000 towards legal fees to help local campaigners save 24 hour services at Grantham A&E.

The meeting takes place at 2pm in the Council Chamber, at the Council Offices, St Peter’s Hill, Grantham.