Grantham and Stamford MP changes mind on PM

Nick Boles has praised the prime minister for “raising her game”

The Grantham and Stamford MP has cited Russia, the NHS, plastics regulations and Brexit, in his reassessment.

He said on social media yesterday: “In January I criticised the government and urged Theresa May raise her game. As we break for Easter only fair to observe that the game has been upped. PM has shown purpose and grip.”

Two months ago, the former minister during the David Cameron-era had tweeted: “There is a timidity and lack of ambition about Mrs May’s Government which means it constantly disappoints. Time to raise your game, Prime Minister.”

At the time, Mr Boles’ stinging criticism made national headlines and a rebuke from at least one local councillor.

However, many commentators had seen his words as representative of the views of many Conservatives, noting such viewpoints threatened her leadership.

In recent days, by contrast, the MP has taken a more loyalist tack.

He has praised Theresa May, again, for promising more money for the NHS, praised Environment Minister Michael Gove, over impending plastics regulations, and welcomed the Parole Board for overturning a decision to release Black Cap rapist John Warboys, another issue that led to his January outburst.

Mr Boles has also been commenting on the issue of anti-semitism, with him taking part in a rally against it, while the Labour Party and its leader Jeremy Corbyn is engulfed in controversy over the subject.