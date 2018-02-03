Fire crews tackle 200-tonne compost fire at Colsterworth

Firefighters tackled a large fire at Colsterworth on Saturday where 200 tonnes of compost were well alight.

Fire crews from Grantham, Corby Glen and Bourne attended the incident in the afternoon at Honey Pot Lane. People living nearby were advised to keep doors and windows closed because of the smoke from the fire.

The scene at Honey Pot Lane, Colsterworth, where 200 tonnes of compost is seen smouldering.

During the incident, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews are currently using one hose reel to extinguish the fire, being assisted with heavy machinery to move the compost.”

