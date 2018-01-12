Entries are invited for 20th Dragon Boat Festival

The 20th Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival is to take place on the Peterborough Rowing Lake at Thorpe Meadows on June 9.

A major fundraiser for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, the organisers are expecting a bumper turn out of more than 30 teams, with entries now being invited.

The Hospice charity has to raise £2.3 million in 2018 to continue providing end of life care to people across the region and hopes to raise £20,000 through the festival.

The 2018 Dragon Boat Festival is sponsored by Motorpoint.

For more information and an entry form call Festival organisers Gable Events on 01780 470718 or visit the website at www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/peterborough