England coach delivers masterclass to youngsters at Stamford Bridge Club

Talented young bridge players were given tuition by an England U16 bridge coach.

Alan Shillitoe visited the Stamford Bridge Club to deliver a masterclass to the 20 youngsters from Stamford Welland Academy on Friday, who are part of the club’s schools programme.

Liz Dale, project leader of the programme, said: “The students were enthusiastic and hard working. They were just tremendous.”

She added Alan told children what they could achieve if they were dedicated.

The club’s youth programme works with 13 schools and provides children with taster sessions as part of their maths curriculum.