Editor visits Great Casterton Primary School

The next generation of reporters received a lesson in journalism from the Mercury’s own editor Kerry Coupe.

Kerry visited Great Casterton Primary School on Tuesday, along with Mercury photographer Lee Hellwing, to help Year 5 pupils with their topic in literacy.

This term they have been learning about how to construct news stories and writing their own reports. It followed a visit by Rutland Radio breakfast presenter Rob Persani last week.

During a question and answer session with Kerry and Lee, the children asked how stories come about, how the newspaper is printed and found out more about how Kerry and Lee came into their roles and what being an editor involves. They were able to look at copies of last week’s Mercury and asked questions about stories.

Afterwards, teacher Sally Slade said: “The Year 5 pupils were fascinated by the information that Kerry and Lee gave them; especially learning how a story goes from an initial telephone call to being written and printed and then out to the newsagents.

“They thoroughly enjoyed hearing Kerry and Lee’s stories about working for the paper and how they chose these careers. They had been studying how to write news articles and this made it all seem more real.”