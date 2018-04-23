Don’t forget to order repeat prescriptions ahead of busy bank holiday period

With the May Day bank holiday rapidly approaching, patients are being reminded to order their repeat prescriptions in plenty of time.

Dr Kevin Hill, Chair of NHS South Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Please make sure you renew any regular prescriptions and collect medication before the holidays start as running out of daily medication over this period could have serious consequences for patients who rely on them to control heart and breathing problems.

“The last thing we want for our patients is having their bank holiday spoilt by not being able to take regular medication. For those with long-term health problems, taking daily medication is an important part of their treatment, and many are at risk of suffering serious attacks or hospital stays if medical supplies run out.”

GP out-of-hours services can be accessed by calling NHS111 free of charge.