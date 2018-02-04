Deepings Library supports national scheme

A library is encouraging children to sign-up to a national scheme which provides out of school activities.

The Children’s University is aimed at those aged 5 to 14 and allows them to work towards awards by taking part in activities.

Youngsters are given a passport which is stamped each time they go to a venue which is part of the scheme and complete an activity, such as painting, going on a nature trail or visiting a museum.

Deepings Library in Market Deeping recently became a ‘learning destination’ in the scheme which means children can go there and get stamps when they take part in activities it puts on, such as its Lego club and reading challenges.

Louisa Crowson, library co-ordinator, said: “It is about learning outside of the classroom and getting them to come down to the library. It is so simple but so rewarding.”

And Louisa said she will be devising some extra activities at the library for those who want to take part in the scheme.

“You can’t be a learning destination without putting your thinking cap on and coming up with some extra activities,” she said.

The library became a learning destination after its volunteer Claire Mulgrew, of Market Deeping, said that her son Daniel,6, was part of the scheme and the pair had enjoyed completing challenges together.

Claire has completed a number of activities with Daniel, such as trails at Legoland, and taking part in art classes at the Art Stars group in Deeping St James.

She said: “I think all libraries should be doing it.”

A membership for the scheme costs £5. To join pop in to the library and pick-up an application form.

Each year children who complete awards are invited to an awards ceremony at Peterborough University where they will receive certificates.