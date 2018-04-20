Deeping child’s bookmarks making a difference

A Deeping child is celebrating after raising £500 in just two weeks for a children’s hospital.

Nine-year-old Macie Harper, who lives in Deeping St James, decided to start selling bespoke bookmarks to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital, a charity close to her heart.

Macie’s brother, Oliver, five, has a rare cancer called Langerhans Cell Histocytosis and has been receiving treatment for the past four years.

He has had chemotherapy at Addenbrookes Hospital, but when this stopped working he began a clinical trial at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

That was in 2016 and although Oliver is doing well at the moment he is still having treatment from the hospital’s team of experts.

Macie. who goes to Linchfield Primary School, said: “I just wanted to do something which would help Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“The hospital and staff have been really good for my brother and this my way of giving them something back as a thank you.”

The bookmarks are fully bespoke and can feature names and messages in a variety of colours.

Despite raising so much in such a short time, Macie isn’t resting on her laurels and has set herself a target of £1,000 by the end of the year.

The money raised will be used by the hospital’s oncology ward for vital medicines.

Macie said: “I really can’t believe how popular the bookmarks have been.

“It’s brilliant to raise so much money so quickly, and now I want to raise even more.

“The good thing is that I can choose where the money goes in the hospital , and I’ve chosen oncology because they’re the people who helped Oliver.”

Her efforts haven’t gone unnoticed and she has been nominated for a Making A Difference award by Market Deeping Town Council.

You can support Macie’s efforts by visiting www.justgiving.co.uk/maciechapman or visiting her page on Facebook – macies charity bookmarks.