Darth Vader came to launch video library in Stamford

The launch of the latest Star Wars film The Last Jedi reminded retired Stamford couple Bob and Barbara Ford of the day Darth Vader delighted legions of fans in Stamford.

Bob, now 77, and Barbara, 73, ran BF Video Library in Ironmonger Street, Stamford, in partnership with Fred and Joan Cook. They invited David Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy to come to the Stamford video library to promote the film and the video library.

Bob explained: “We invited Darth Vader to promote the film and to coincided with the conversion of the shop in Ironmonger Street to a video library. It was a very successful day. Because it was difficult to breath in the costume, David was only able to wear it for about 10 minutes at a time.”

Barbara had run the shop for the previous 10 years as a children’s clothes shop. They sold the successful video store to Blockbusters in 1989.

Pictured: Darth Vader with some of his fans in Stamford in December, 1982.