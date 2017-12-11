Lincolnshire Police to “name and shame” drink-drivers

Lincolnshire Police will identify drink-drivers and those driving under the influence of drugs.

The force launches its ‘Think Don’t Drink’ campaign next Monday, December 18, which runs into the New Year.

Public shaming, they hope, will force motorists to think again before getting behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Over the past year, Lincolnshire Police made 1,071 arrests for drink-driving and a further 158 were stopped for driving under the influence of drugs.

Some 706 people were charged for drink driving and 51 for drug driving during this same period, almost 70 per cent of them were prosecuted.

The numbers also highlight a recent Press Association study which showed Lincolnshire Police prosecutes more people for such offences than anywhere else in the UK.

Inspector Ewan Gell from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Drink-driving is still a problem in Lincolnshire but we are very good at catching offenders. I sincerely hope we don’t have to name a single person over these two weeks. Driving under the influence can be deadly, claims and ruins lives but is easily avoidable.

“Do not consume a drop if you are driving and be wary the morning after as you could still be over the limit. If we pull you over the consequences could be losing your licence, a criminal record or even a prison sentence.”

John Siddle from the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership said: “Drink drivers cannot turn back the clock however, almost all those arrested wish they could. They stand to lose so much when they make that decision to get behind the wheel – their livelihood, life, other people’s lives and possibly their liberty if they are sent to prison.

“The knock-on effects of that will be loss of job, possible loss of home (who pays the mortgage), car insurance increase, possibly a re-sit of the driving test. Despite this some people still choose to drink or drug drive, so I welcome Lincolnshire police’s decision to name those charged with driving whilst impaired, through drink or drugs, which adds to the list of deterrents already in place.”

The force urges people who suspect someone is about to drive under the influence to call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

For more information people can also follow #ThinkDontDrink on twitter for updates during the campaign.