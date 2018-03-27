BREAKING NEWS TUESDAY 4.05PM Serial shoplifter in court again after arrest in Bourne

Matthew Dye has appeared before Lincoln magistrates today (Tuesday). Photo supplied by Lincolnshire Police.
Matthew Dye has appeared before Lincoln magistrates today (Tuesday). Photo supplied by Lincolnshire Police.

A convicted shoplifter released just five weeks into a 26-week jail term has appeared in court charged with stealing from a supermarket in Bourne.

Matthew Dye (32), formerly of West Parade, Spalding, appeared before Lincoln magistrates today accused of stealing five bottles of whiskey worth £150 from Sainsbury’s in Exeter Street on Sunday.

Dye also faces charges of driving a Honda Civic car, whilst disqualified, along Queen’s Road, Spalding, and failing to stop when asked to by a police officer, both offences having also taken place on Sunday.

News of the outcome to Dye’s hearing as soon as we get it...