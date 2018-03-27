Beware of rogue contractors impersonating county council highways workers

Property owners in Lincolnshire are being warned to be aware of rogue traders claiming to work for the county council’s highways department, offering driveway repaving and other tarmacing services.

Mark Heaton, Lincolnshire County Council programme leader – surfacing and patching – said: “As part of the scam, a contractor un-associated with the council will see our team carrying out work to the road network before identifying and approaching businesses and homes, often those of older, more vulnerable people. They say they work for the council and have leftover materials before offering to resurface the drive.

“After the work is carried out, the property owner receives a bill for up to £25,000 before the rogue contractor offer a cash settlement on the debt.

“It’s important to stress that Lincolnshire County Council does not perform this sort of work on private land and that those carrying out this practice often use sub-standard materials that do not adhere to Lincolnshire County Council’s high standards.

“Any instance of someone approaching a home or business offering services under the guise of the county council should be reported to the police immediately.”

Residents or businesses concerned about services and products for sale in this way in any part of Lincolnshire can report sightings to Lincolnshire Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Service on 03454 04 0506 or through Lincolnshire Police’s non-emergency number – 101.