Council to look at ways to reduce street lighting bill

South Kesteven District councillors will set up a working committee in January to look into ways of reducing the district’s energy bill.

Members of the Environment Overview and Scrutiny Committee were due to discuss different street lighting options during their public meeting on Tuesday morning.

A number of options have been explored to reduce the current energy bill and carbon footprint, and also potentially the cost of the maintenance contract. One option to be looked at is installing LED lighting which is estimated will save approximately 83 per cent on the energy bill and reduce the energy bill from £121,000 to approximately £20,570.

Another option is to install part night photocells (sensors) to be fitted to existing lighting at a cost of £45 per light, which are estimated to save 28 per cent on the energy bill if switched off between midnight and 5:30am, which will have an estimated energy saving of £33,880 per annum.

Installing time switches to each street light could also help reduce costs.

During the meeting on Tuesday, chairman Mike Exton recommended that all of the options proposed are discussed in more detail during a working group session in January, which will only be open to council members.

Several councillors disagreed with the postponement on Tuesday.

Coun Ashley Baxter, who is proposing several options that do not involve turning the lights off at night, said: “I am disappointed that all the options recommend switching streetlights off across the district, between midnight and 5.30am. I believe that such a decision would be unpopular, unsafe, unnecessary and contrary to the best interests of residents.”

Once the working group has considered the options, it will bring its findings back to the scrutiny committee.