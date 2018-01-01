Children get a warm welcome on chilly visit to farm

A warm welcome was given to the Year One pupils from Bourne Elsea Park CE Primary Academy who visited Tallington Farm recently. The children were met by farmer Louise, farmer Sarah and Billy the dog.

During the visit farmer Louise talked to the children about what was grown in the fields such as wheat, sunflowers, asparagus and maize. They got the opportunity to fill the bird feeders with wild bird food before venturing into the fields beyond. The children also saw row upon row of Christmas trees growing - an amazing sight to behold - and the children were given the chance to plant their own festive trees to replace ones taken.