Chance to apply for #iwill cash to help youth groups in South Holland

Grants of between £1,000 and £5,000 are available for groups working with young people in South Holland and south-east Lincolnshire.

The #iwill campaign, run by the Lincolnshire Community Foundation, wants to hear from groups encouraging young people aged between ten and 20 to play an active role in their communities.

Sue Fortune, grants director, said: “We want to fund activities that encourage young people to get involved locally and have a positive impact on the wider community.

“Above all, they should have fun, make friends, try new things and develop new skills that make them want to continue being involved.

“Projects that incentivise young people will be considered and they do not necessarily have to be led by a youth group.

“Theatre groups, resident-led organisations, befriending schemes and arts projects can apply to deliver sessions in schools or the local community to engage with young people or stage one-off events.”

The fund cannot be used to fund general running costs or large capital projects, but groups that have been funded before can apply again.

Applications are considered three times a year, with deadlines on March 1, June 1 and October 1, and for more details, call Sue on 01529 305825 or email sue.lincolnshire@btconnect.com

