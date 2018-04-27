Care homes open up their doors

Care homes in the area opened their doors to the community.

National Care Home Open Day on Saturday saw homes in the area put on a host of activities for residents and guests to enjoy.

The open day at the Whitefriars Care Home in Stamford. By Lee Hellwing.

At the Whitefriars Care Home in Stamford, 1940s singer Rosa Mae and the Stamford U3A choir provided entertainment.

The home also celebrated the Queen’s birthday with afternoon tea and Pimm’s.

Sue Mottram, activities coordinator at the home said: “It was a good day, it was very tiring. A lot of residents got up and danced and sang to Rosa Mae.”

l Also marking the open day was Stamford’s Priory Court Care Home which was celebrating its fifth anniversary, and the Queen’s birthday.

Priory Court Care Home Open Day. Submitted

The home, which is in Priory Road, Stamford, saw scores of people take advantage of the hot weather to join in the fun.

As well as a special three-course meal, there was a range of indoor and outdoor activities including singing, dancing, croquet, dominoes and scrabble.

Helen Travis-Jenner, activities co-ordinator, said: “We must have had more than 50 people turn up and it was amazing to enjoy so much support.”

l At Digby Court Care Home in Bourne, residents and their friends and families enjoyed a buffet lunch.

Rose Lodge Care Home. Submitted

They also let their hair down by playing games in the home’s garden such as dodgeball and skittles.

Emma Cawkwell, activities coordinator at the home said: “They all loved it - everyone had a great day. The residents were ready for bed by 6.30pm.”

l Staff and residents at Tallington Lodge Care Home in Tallington enjoyed games and activities such as singing and a barbecue. They also enjoyed afternoon tea to celebrate the Queen’s birthday.

Manju Panankavil, manager of Tallington Lodge Court Care Home, said: This is a great way to show the excellent services on offer and the fantastic work that goes on at Tallington Lodge.

Residents having fun at the open day at Digby Court Care Home in Bourne. Submitted.

l At Rose Lodge Care Home in Market Deeping residents and staff enjoyed a British themed tea party to celebrate the Queen’s Birthday. Natalie White, manager said the open day was great way to show an excellent services on offer.