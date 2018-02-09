Caitlin is queen of the great cook-off

Bourne Academy pupil Caitlin Roche again proved to be queen of the cook-off in the second round of the Rotary Young Chef competition.

Caitlin won the Spalding and Welland Rotary Young Chef competition in November and has just repeated her success in the district competition in Peterborough.

There were 12 entrants in the district competition, held at St Katherine’s Academy, and Caitlin will now test her skills in the regional competition to be held in Leeds in March.

Rotarian Rodney Britten said: “Caitlin was required to prepare a three course meal on a table laid for two people on a budget of £15.

“Her presentation was outstanding and completed well within the time allowed.”

Caitlin’s winning dishes were king prawn and chorizo lollipops, fresh salmon and vegetable stack and fruit crumble tart.

The first round was hosted by Spalding Academy, when eight students were challenged to cook a main course and dessert on a £10 budget.

From www.spaldingtoday.co.uk

