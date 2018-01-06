Folkingham chocolate shop to keep trading despite homes plan

The owner of Hansen’s Chocolate House in Folkingham says it could be two to three years before he closes the business.

This is despite Jan Hansen seeking planning approval to convert his shop and cafe at 13 Market Place into two four-bed homes.

A report for South Kesteven District Council said the business, which opened in 2004, was previously a pub called the Whipping Post, and is “eminently suitable for residential conversion.”

It revealed the listed building has been marketed for more than two years years but “there has been no identified interest in the premises as a shop use, or indeed any other community-related use.”

The report added Folkingham has other cafes and a shop.

Mr Hansen stressed there was no plan to cease trading in the near future.

He said: ”When the time comes, we will leave. It could be another two or three years before we close. We have other business ideas. It’s early days.”