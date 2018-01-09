BREAKING: MP Hayes quits as Transport Minister

It is being reported that local MP John Hayes has resigned from his post as Minister for Transport during Prime Minister Theresa May’s reshuffle.

Mr Hayes (59), who represents South Holland and the Deepings, has been an MP for 20 years and has been a Government minister since 2010.

His roles have included Further Education, Skills and Lifelong Learning, Energy and Climate Change, Minister Without Portfolio, Security and, since July 2016, Transport.

His responsibilities as Minister For Transport were High Speed Rail (HS2), Aviation, Europe and International, Maritime, Devolution, cycling and walking.

Mr Hayes is replaced at Transport by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s brother, Jo.

Mr Hayes sent a handwritten resignation letter to the PM.

The resignation letter penned by John Hayes MP as Minister of Transport.

His letter says: “Dear Prime Minister,

“I write to resign from your Government following more than 18 years of continuing service on the front bench; from 1999 in Opposition and since 2010 as a Minister in 6 Government departments.

“I remember with pride what has been achieved, notably rebuilding the apprenticeship programme as Skills Minister, and piloting critical legislation through Parliament – the Energy Bill, the Infrastructure Bill and, as you know, the Investigatory Powers Bill. All these Acts continue to have effect in the national interest.”

“Outside of the limits of ministerial office I will be free to make a case for the socially elevating conversation in which you know I believe. In particular, as we discussed, I hope to continue to assist with policy development and, as we agreed, devise and deliver with the Central Office team on means by which we can boost party membership.

“You can be sure that my efforts for the party and remit to my constituents and the country will continue.

“Yours truly,

“John.”