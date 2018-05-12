Bourne Westfield rewards pupils

Group of 12 children enjoy a morning ar Cayhtorpe Activity Centre

The Sports Council gave out ‘active stamps’ for specific playground activities and any additional activity, for example running the daily mile; the stamps were collected across a three-month period.

The names of children who collected the most stamps were then placed in a prize draw to win one of 12 places on a trip to Caythorpe Activity Centre (PGL).

The lucky 12 tried archery followed by the giant swing in which they all demonstrated great team work and courage - many conquering their fear of heights.

A full version of this press release appeared in last week’s edition of Bourne Local with photographs taken during a Year 5 visit to Kingswood Activity Centre for two fun filled days of challenges, problem solving and new experiences. During the visit to Kingswood, the children encountered a range of activities involving team work, communication, co-operation, supporting each other and negotiation.

The unique challenges encountered involved: crate stacking where the children had to work as a team to make a crate tower which two children then climbed; leading each other through an obstacle trail in the woods blindfolded; climbing to the top of a climbing wall; travelling at top speed along a zip wire and using a range of skilled moves while fencing. All this and an evening of songs, jokes and stories around a roaring camp fire was enjoyed, with the children participating and performing.

The pupils will now use the knowledge and experience to enhance learning in school.

Our apologies for this error.