Bourne Westfield Primary Academy pupils play games to learn times tables

Learning times tables was made more fun this week for pupils at Bourne Westfield Primary Academy with a spot of golf.

Maths week at the school has become an annual event to promote one area of maths to not only excite the children but to see that maths can be taught across all curriculum subjects.

This year’s ‘times tables’ theme saw children taking part in many activities from playing times table games, scavenger hunts, times table rock stars on the iPad and using natural resources to make times table posters. They even learned times table songs to the tune of popular pop songs in their music lessons and performed these during a celebration assembly.

Cross curricular activities such as golf times tables helped to make the week a very enjoyable way to learn times tables. Darren Game, from Bourne Golf Centre, was on hand to help out and share some skills with the pupils.

The staff were very involved, sporting t-shirts which they added times table facts to each day for children to spot.