Bourne salon owner to run London Marathon

Katie Compton

Katie Compton’s “soulmate ” Ashley Woolf died in September 2015, aged 30 after battling cancer.

After his death. Katie, who owns Hidden Beauty, received support from Widowed and Young (Way) which supports those aged below 50 when their partner dies.

Katie, 28, received help from Way in the shape of counselling.

She also used a Facebook group chat group set up by Way, where she was able to share experiences with other people who had lost their partners.

Katie explained: “Way was a place I could rant and cry with people who didn’t know me yet cared so much about helping and supporting me and each other.

“Ashley was not only my best friend and soulmate he was my future, my life partner.”

Katie had wanted to run the London Marathon in 2015, and had received encouragement from Ashley to do so, but was unable to secure a place.

Katie explained: “I have always wanted to run the London Marathon, especially since Ashley wanted me to as well. He would be proud. I would love to do it in four and half hours.”

Katie, who lives in Stamford, is hoping to raise , £3,500 for the charity to thank it for being there for her.

Ashley, who was a manager at Smith’s of Bourne bar died just six weeks after being diagnosed.

The couple were partners in the salon which had not yet opened at the time of his death.

Katie fulfilled one of his dieing wishes when she opened it three months after his death in December 2015.

This is the first time that Katie has completed a marathon but she has completed half marathons in the past including the Lincoln Half Marathon in last year.

She is training relentlessly - running most evenings on the streets of Stamford and at Westside Health and Fitness Club in the town.

To raise cash, Katie organised a fundraising day at the salon last Friday where she offered free treatment , products and refreshments in exchange for donations.

She’s also planning to hold a ‘bingo and chilli’ night at Stamford Rugby Club.

If you would like to make a donation to Katie visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/katiecompton