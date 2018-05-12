Bourne play area targeted by vandals

Mindless vandals poured spaghetti and flour on a slide in the latest attack on a play area in Bourne.

The vandals targeted the Bourne2Play play area at the Wellhead Park, on the evening of Friday, April 27.

It follows several other attacks on the play area, including one in November last year, in which vandals left footprints and drawings on semi-dry concrete laid to hold tables and benches.

Anna Rogers, chairman of Bourne2Play, said: “We are very disappointed about the continued vandalism at the play area and ask the local community to report anything unusual to the police by calling 101.

“ We have a great team of local people helping to rake the sand area and litter pick and with the support of the SKDC maintenance team we have been able to sort out any problems.”

Since the installation of the £135,000 play area in October last year, there has been several incidents of vandalism.

A piece of play equipment was pulled off its hinges and a swing has been broken.

There has also been reports of drug use and rubbish such as empty beer bottles dumped in the play area.

The new play area has a castle and knights theme and is located on land owned by Bourne United Charities.

The revamp of the play area was the idea of four mums Anna Rogers, Lisa Copestake, Paula Brett and Claire Carter, from the town.

If you have information about the latest vandalism call police on 101.