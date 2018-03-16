Bourne nurse scoops British Journal of Nursing Award

An inspirational Bourne nurse has scooped a national award for leading a project which helped get more than 90,000 hospital patients with mobility problems out of bed and moving .

The #EndPJparalysis campaign focuses on encouraging patients to take off their pyjamas and get dressed in an effort to prevent muscle and tissue degradation and prepare them mentally for returning home.

Lisa Sharp, a project nurse based at Peterborough City Hospital was so touched by the campaign that she decided to set up #EndPJparalysis 100 Day Challenge in July last year.

Lisa created a league table made up of teams of staff from North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust hospitals, including Stamford Hospital, who were awarded points when they got patients out of bed and doing tasks.

The initial challenge was such a success it was run again in hospitals across the Eastern Midlands region in September last year - and after yielding more positive results it is being rolled out in all hospitals across the country in April.

On Friday last week Lisa won the Pressure Care and Tissue Viability Nurse of the Year accolade at the British Journal of Nursing awards due to her work on the campaign.

“Its very humbling and I am very happy,” Lisa, of Tennyson Drive, Bourne, said.

“I was completely surprised to say the least.

“It is just me trying to do my job - I just feel passionate about it - I feel like it is the right thing to do. It is a fundamental of nursing, getting them dressed, getting them on their feet and getting them moving.

“When you are in pyjamas you feel a bit grotty but you get motivated when dressed.”

Data for first challenge was recorded manually by Lisa.

Determined to improve her initiative, Lisa then worked with various groups including NHS England and The #EndPJparalysis campaign founder Professor Brian Dolan to create an electronic tool for use on the last challenge.

The NHS then created an mobile app for use when challenge goes national.

As part of the challenge, Lisa encouraged staff to help patients to think about reasons to get out of bed such as putting on make-up.

And as an incentive, Lisa gave the winners of each challenge a cash prize which was raised through cakes sales she organised - which bought equipment for their wards.