Bourne man ready to run first marathon for hospice

A Bourne man is running the London Marathon to “give back” to the hospice which looked after his auntie in the last days of her life.

Bev Burdock, who lived in Baston, passed away in February last year at the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, after a battle with cancer.

Her nephew, Bradley Catt was inspired to run the marathon for the hospice as he’s extremely grateful for the care it gave Bev and wants to “give back as much as possible”.

Bradley, who works at Point74 in Bourne as a business analyst, said: “I think she would be very proud, possibly a bit jealous that I would be running it, but supportive of me and very proud.

“She was a fairly keen runner and as I was growing up told me to get into running.”

Bradley said he wanted to do “something monumental” like running a marathon to raise cash for hospice, adding: “I thought it would be something Bev would have done.”

Bradley, 22, who likes to run but has never entered a marathon, hopes to complete the London course in around four hours.

He explained: “I have done a bit of running here and there but nothing of this scale. It is the first time I have done anything of this scale.”

To help with his training, Bradley has completed Stamford Striders 30k event in Stamford on Sunday in a time of 3hr25sec.

Bradley wants to raise £1,750 for the hospice and to help him reach this target he is organising a charity golf day at Greetham Valley Golf Club on April 2. Call Bradley on 07988776183 for details.

If you would like to donate visit justgiving.com and search for Bradley Catt.

n For full results of the Stamford Striders 30k race, including how Bourne Town Harriers got on, turn to pages 36 and 37.