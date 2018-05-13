Bourne Footlights to launch comedy show

Bourne Footlights are delighted to announce that their June production will be ‘Spirit Level’ by Pam Valentine.

When famous crime writer Jack Cameron and his wife Susie drown in a boating accident, they are refused entry into Heaven – Jack is a card-carrying atheist – so they return to haunt the country cottage where they lived.

Life is dull. Their only pleasure comes from spooking the estate agent and frightening away any would-be tenants. Things change when Susie persuades Jack to allow a young couple, Simon – an aspiring crime writer – and his wife Flic to move in.

Inevitably Susie and Jack become drawn into their lives and whilst Simon has writer’s block Marcia, Flic’s monstrous mother, is doing her best to separate them.

In a moment of desperation Susie calls up her Guardian Angel who, on arrival, is not the angelic figure one would expect. Can the Angel help?

Amid moments of utter confusion Christmas arrives along with a snowstorm and……

Directed by Angie Rowell and Maureen Berkes, this lovely comedy runs at Bourne Corn Exchange on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, June 6 to 8. Doors open 7pm, with the performance from 7.30pm.

Tickets at £10 each, (£8 senior citizens Wednesday and Thursday only), are available from The Ginger Fox cafe, Abbey Road, Bourne (cash or cheque only).