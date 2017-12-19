Bourne couple celebrate in a new home

A Bourne family is celebrating Christmas in a brand new house - the 100th affordable home to be delivered in South Kesteven this year.

New tenants Matthew and Melanie Ronan’s three-bedroom house on Elsea Park in Bourne has been delivered as part of South Kesteven District Council’s affordable housing scheme.

The district council has worked alongside registered housing provider Longhurst Group to deliver the milestone property in Newton Abbott Way, part of a Kier construction site.

In addition, a development of 18 one and two bedroom houses and flats has also been completed in Trent Road in Grantham, including a former pub. Delivered by SKDC, these are all expected to be occupied soon.

This year’s affordable housing tally includes another first – a partnership with the Burghley Estate to build affordable homes in Barnack Road in Stamford.

Coun Nick Neilson, cabinet member for communities, said he was delighted to see the district’s 100th property completed.

He said: “There is enormous demand for more affordable homes across the district and I appreciate all the effort our staff put in to work with registered housing providers, co-ordinate the funding and get them built.

“We are committed to delivering more affordable homes wherever and whenever we can and I am particularly grateful for the work done by our partnership project officer, Mandy Gee.”

For the Ronans the move to Newton Abbott Way is a massive relief, as their previous private sector home is being sold. “I could not believe it when we heard this house was available,” said Melanie.

“We feel very lucky. The private sector is now so expensive and, as a family with two children and two dogs, it’s not always easy to find anywhere suitable to rent. This house is really nicely finished. It’s beautiful.”

More than 1,700 affordable new homes have now been delivered by the district council in the last 17 years, many funded by the Section 106 planning ‘levy’ imposed on developers to provide community facilities and affordable housing.

The majority are for rent, with around a third for purchase through shared ownership schemes. The council first built its own affordable home in 2014/15.