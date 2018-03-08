Bourne couple celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

A Bourne couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary yesterday - and they believe “cherishing each other” is the secret to their long marriage.

Sid and Judy Reedshaw met at a dance class in Wisbech in 1956.

They hit it off immediately and got hitched on March 8, 1958 at the United Reformed Church in Wisbech, where they ran a youth club and were Sunday school teachers.

The couple set up home in Wisbech and moved to Bourne in 1979 after Sid got a job as the postmaster at the post office in West Street in the town.

They have two children, Susan and Carole and three grandchildren, Charlotte, Gareth and Graham. They also have a great grandson, Rufus.

Sid, 86, said: “I loved her when we first met and I still love her now.”

He added: “Having children, they were the highlight [of the couple’s marriage].”

He added “seeing eye-toeye” had helped the couple have a long marriage.

Sid and Judy spend much of their time fundraising for the United Reformed Church in Bourne.

Sid is also an elder at the church.

He explained: “I look after the church when the minister is not there.”

Judy’s hobbies include crochet.

Judy, 79, spent most of her working life as an employee for a plant and flower nursery in Spalding.

The pair celebrated their anniversary on Saturday at the Horseshoe pub in Thurlby with some of their close friends and family.

They were also visited by their daughters yesterday on the day of their anniversary.