Bourne children get hands on at farm

The reception children at Bourne Westfield enjoyed a fantastic hands on experience at Greatwood Farm Early Years Centre in Grantham.

The children were given the opportunity to see sheep and their lambs at close quarters. The children all helped to bottle feed a lamb and learned all about how a farmer numbers his sheep to keep them safe.

After a bumpy ride in a trailer the children helped to rescue some “lost sheep” and then made their way to the forest to enjoy activities themed around the story of the Little Red Hen. Overall, it was a great day!