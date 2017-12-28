Award recognises work of mums behind park

The Rotary Club of Bourne has presented its Rose Bowl to the people behind a new £135,000 park.

The Wellhead Park Play Area, in Bourne, opened in October, following a refurbishment thanks to a group called Bourne2Play.

Led by four mums, Anna Rogers, Lisa Copestake, Paula Brett and Claire Carter, the new park is already proving popular with youngsters.

The Rotary Club annually presents the Rose Bowl to an organisation or individual who has made a contribution to the local community in an environmental capacity. The club described the park as “modern and ultrasafe”. It’s design is based on Bourne Castle, which stood there until the mid 17th-century.

Anna Rogers, Bourne2Play chairman, said: “We were really pleased to receive the Rose Bowl award for improvement to the local environment from Bourne Rotary Club.

“The award recognises the hard work that went into fundraising for and organising the installation of the new play area on the Wellhead.

“We’d like to thank those who supported the project, without the support of local charities, businesses and the people who attended the many fundraising events it could not have been achieved.

“We are delighted the new play area is getting lots of use and have set up a community rota to rake the sand play area daily to help keep the park in good condition.”