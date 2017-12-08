Award for lifetime of dedication and care

The manager of a Bourne care home has won a lifetime achievement award.

Helen Brewster, manager of The Cedars Care Home, was named as the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the National Care Awards 2017.

She was selected by judges as an exceptional person who has committed a significant portion of her life to working in care and has made a substantial difference to the quality of life of the people she has worked with.

Helen has been the home manager at the Cedars for more than 21 years and has a nursing background.

She said: “I feel very honoured to have been chosen for this award. I was flattered just to have been nominated and then to be named as one of the finalists.

“I am very aware that I am part of a team and I think any recognition should be shared with my colleagues.”

The Cedars is run by care group brighterkind and regional support manager Kerry Angeloni said: “Helen is a deserving winner of the award.

“She is a dedicated person who cares deeply about the people living in the home and the care team.

“She always gives enormous commitment and inspires it in others.”

Under Helen’s management, the Cedars achieved accreditation for the Gold Standards Framework, which is a quality assurance system for optimising care and giving the best possible experience for people who are approaching the end of life.

The Cedars was awarded The Beacon status, which is the highest award in the Gold Standards Framework programme.

The Cedars has a long association with local charities and support groups and has previously received a Dementia Friendly Community Award

Prior to working at The Cedars, Helen worked at a different nursing home for 11 years, for most of that time as matron.