Appeal for Christmas gifts

Kind supermarkets areappealing for donations of Christmas presents to bring festive cheer to those in need.

The Tesco store in Oakham is asking for items to donate to charities and disadvantaged people in the area as part of its Christmas Box campaign.

And Sainsbury’s in Stamford has teamed up with The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s to launch a Christmas Tree Appeal for the fourth year running, which is collecting presents for children from families who are suffering hardship.

Lisa Ward, a spokesman for the store, said: “They [those receiving donations] are deeply grateful to the public and hosts for their continuing support.”

“Last year the appeal raised a fantastic 1,300 presents which is its most successful year to date and it would be brilliant to reach or even beat that total this year.”

Those who wish to donate a Christmas present to the appeal should visit the Sainsbury’s store in Ryhall Road and collect a gift tag from the Christmas tree which will have a child’s gender and age written on it.

Shoppers are then asked to wrap their gift, attach the tag and return it to the store, where it will be placed in a designated trolley beside the tree.

Sainsbury’s is accepting donations until December 15 and all types of items are being accepted.

Items will then be distributed by the Rotary Club via charities including Family Action Peterborough.

The Tesco store, which is located in South Street, is asking for donations of everyday items such as baby wipes, shower gel and shampoo. which it believes will benefit those in need.

The donated presents will then be packed and distributed to the selected charities by staff from the Tesco store.

Donations are being accepted at a collection point in the store up until Monday (December 4).

Dave Waldron, Tesco store director for Cambridgeshire, said: “We are looking forward to giving back to the charities in our community this Christmas.

“We are proud of the efforts of all colleagues who are contributing their time. All donations from our customers will be greatly received, and I hope we can make this year’s campaign a massive success.”