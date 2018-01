Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident in Bourne on Tuesday.

At 11.15am, a man described as 5ft 8ins, with short fair hair, and aged between 50 to 60-years-old, reportedly pushed his trolley into a stationary car, causing damage to the front of the vehicle while the driver was sat inside.

This occurred on Abbey Road and is being investigated for criminal damage.

If you saw anything related to the incident, please call 101 and quote incident 122 of January 2.