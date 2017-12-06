Andy delighted to own special ‘Everest’ watch

A watch that has been to the top of the world has ended up ‘back home’ in Lincolnshire.

And the Bourne man who paid £10,000 to win an online auction to buy the hand-made time piece that has been to the summit of the highest mountain in the world is delighted with his special purchase.

The watch, which was worn by Gurkhas on an expedition to reach the summit of Everest, returned last month to where its story began - watchmakers Loomes and Co of St Mary’s Hill, Stamford.

It was then auctioned online by Bonhams Auctioneers, with the auction beginning at 10am on Thursday, October 26 and running until 3pm on Thursday, November 9, with the proceeds from the sale going to the Mountain Trust to support aid work in Nepal which was devastated by an earthquake in 2015.

The winning bid came from Andy Baker, of North Street, Bourne, who took part in the auction having read about the watch in the Mercury.

He said: “Having seen the story in the Mercury I thought it would be something ncie to own. The fact the watch had been up Everest added to its attraction and it was also good to know the money was to go to such a good cause as the Mountain Trust.”

But before it was confirmed Andy’s bid was susccessful he actually found he’d nearly bid against himself.

Andy explained: “The online bidding process is unusual, you don’t know who you’re up against or what they’re bidding. With 10 seconds to go before bidding closed, I tried to up my bid but I was timed so it wasn’t accepted. As it turned out my previous bid was good enough anyway. so I was actually bidding against myself!

“I’ve never done anything like this before, it was a definite one off, but I’m delighted with the watch.”

Loomes and Co specifically made the watch for the Mountain Trust and presented it to a team of climbing instructors from the Royal Gurkha Regiment during a special ceremony at Stamford Town Hall in March 2015.

The Gurkhas were hoping to climb Everest that year but their attempt was brought to an abrupt halt after 20 days due to the earthquake. The team immediately turned their attention to relief work and abandoned climbing.

But in May this year the team returned to Everest and 13 Gurkhas successfully reached the summit, taking the watch with them.