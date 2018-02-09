Academy leading way in school improvement

Bourne Westfield Primary Academy is to share in a £253,000 fund to help schools improve attainment in mathematics.

The money has been awarded to the Lincolnshire Teaching Schools Together partnership and, as a lead teaching school, Bourne Westfield is one of five schools in the LTST that will be using this funding to boost primary school-to-school support for pupils aged 9-11, focusing on support for maths.

The other lead teaching schools involved with the project are Boston Staniland Academy, Witham St Hugh’s Academy, Lincoln Mount Street Academy and Sandon School and Ambergate Sports College in Grantham.

Headteacher at Bourne Westfield, Elaine Radley, said: “We are delighted that our bid for funding to support schools to improve mathematics attainment has been successful.

“It is always good to be able to increase the amount of funding coming into Lincolnshire to support further school improvement.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Connect Teaching School Alliance to support improved outcomes for children.”

The Connect Teaching School Alliance is a group of collaborative partner schools from South and East Lincolnshire that provide teacher led training.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, Lincolnshire County Council’s executive councillor for children’s services, said: “This welcome funding boost will help ensure support is targeted at the schools that need it most in Lincolnshire.

“It makes sense that we use the talent, skills and experience of our teaching schools and those that are leading the way in terms of performance to drive improvements in other, more vulnerable schools.”

The aim of the project is to offer support from established local leaders of education and specialist leaders of education, who will be working directly with invited schools.

This latest investment in school improvement will go directly into the classroom to improve outcomes for children, with leading teaching schools such as Bourne Westfield central to this initiative sharing best practice and providing professional development for teachers in the teaching of maths.