£9,561,853 Lotto prize unclaimed in South Kesteven

National Lottery operators Camelot say there is a winning ticket worth £9.5M that is unclaimed in South Kesteven.

The revelation comes two weeks after the ticket was drawn on Saturday April 7.

It also comes as a local lottery winners Jim and Maureen Emerton will be in Grantham tomorrow to launch a search for the missing multi-millionaire.

The couple, originally from Nottingham, won nearly £4.5M in March 2012.

They moved to a village between Grantham and Sleaford the following year.

They will launch the lottery winner search tomorrow in Wyndham Park at 9.30am.

Wyndham Park recently received more than £818,000 from the National Lottery to improve and preserve its facilities in a major upgrade and restoration of Grantham’s World War One Memorial Park.

Camelot this afternoon released the numbers in a bid for lottery punters to check if they have the winning ticket worth £9,561,853.

The winning numbers were 1, 4, 31, 33, 52, and 55 and the lucky millionaire has until Thursday, October 4 to make their claim.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings and we’re urging everyone to try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags, down the back of the sofa and anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding – someone out there could literally be sitting on a fortune!

“We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.

“Our player services team are on standby waiting for the ticket-holder to come forward and claim their prize.

“They have great expertise in helping winners embrace life-changing wins and making sure that they are able to start to enjoy their new found wealth as quickly as possible. They will be on hand every step of the way to guide the ticket-holder through the winning experience.”