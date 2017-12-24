Console Corner: Dead Rising 4 Frank’s Big Package review

Frank’s Big Christmas Package.

With Christmas around the corner millions of games and consoles are sitting wrapped under trees across the country but there’s one late delivery of a Frank’s Big Package... the new Dead Rising release.

The sense of humour is rivalled only by the South Park titles and there are many genuine laugh out loud moments. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

If you are looking for a game which offers a real blast of action and fun this Christmas look no further.

Diehard fans of the Dead Rising series may not take to it immediately as Capcom has chosen to distance FBP from previous titles.

But the Christmas setting, lead character, wacky weapons and great gunplay, coupled with the new exo suit make for some memorable combat.

Then there is the comedy element and once again it will have you in stitches.

Frank West is back and if Capcom are being honest FBP is the perfect opportunity to right some of the wrongs which frustrated many of us in the original Dead Rising 4 release last year.

The three packs of downloadable content - Stocking Stuffer Holiday Pack, Frank Rising and Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf - is all included in the PlayStation 4 version, as well as a new Heroes mode and two new zombie classes.

All in all DR4FBP is a great action game in the open world that has been tweaked, fixed and on the whole made better than the original.

There is a large amount of content and the gameplay is thrill-a-minute comedy fun.

The sense of humour is rivalled only by the South Park titles and there are many genuine laugh out loud moments.

It’s not perfect and some of the problems from the original persist such as poor online stability at times.

The Heroes mode could and probably should be much better too.

But this could be not just Frank’s Big Package but a surprise package this Christmas.