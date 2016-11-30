X Factor’s Honey G, Gifty Louise and Reggie n Bollie to perform in Peterborough

X Factor stars Honey G, Gifty Louise and 2015 finalists Reggie n Bollie will all perform in Peterborough in December.

X Factor Xmas at Halo launches at the Northminster venue this Saturday, December 3 with 2015 sensations Reggie n Bollie live on stage.

After being mentored by Cheryl Cole, the boys proved to be the most popular act of the year. They have recently released their latest track called “New Girl” which has already had over 4.6 million hits on YouTube.

Doors open at 10pm, so make sure you’re nice and early for this one as it’s bound to be a full house.

Then on Saturday December 10 this year’s finalist Gifty Louise will be at Halo.

Gifty, who was tipped as a potential winner, was sensationally voted off after a fall out with Simon Cowell. There’s no doubt that she’s got a great voice and it’s bound to be a great night.

Then, on Saturday December 17 HONEY G takes to the Halo stage. You either love her, or ......

Honey G left the show last Sunday and Halo will be one of her first shows. “I say Honey, you say G”.

Doors open at 10pm.

Keep up to date with all the X Factor Xmas announcements by checking in at www.halo-peterborough.co.uk