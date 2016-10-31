Rutland is awash with pubs loved by Michelin

Michelin inspectors just love Rutland it would seem with half a dozen hostelries making the the organisation’s Eating Out In Pubs Guide for 2017.

The Bib Gourmand rated Olive Branch & Beech House at Clipsham and Lyddington’s Marquess of Exeter lead the way as the “inspectors’ choice” in the East Midlands, and are joined by The Wheatsheaf at Greetham, Finches Arms at Hambleton, Old White Hart at Lyddington and the Jackson Stops Inn at Stretton.

Stamford’s sole representative in the guide, published last week, was the Bull and Swan.

Peter Brighouse, General Manager at The Bull & Swan said: ‘We’re thrilled to have been selected to appear within the 2017 Michelin Eating Out in Pub Guide. The Michelin Guide’s team of inspectors visit properties anonymously and are looking for a high standard of cooking when they visit properties. We aim to continue these high standards with our locally sourced seasonal changing menu and expert team.’

The Six Bells at Witham-on-The Hill, is also included making it a double-double for Six Bells owner Jim Trevor, whose other establishment - The Beehive in Peterborough City Centre - was similarly recognised - as both were also featured the famed restaurant guide published at the beginning of October.

Jim said while it was nice to have recognition, it wasn’t the be all and end all.

“As a businessman I am much more interested in pleasing our customers, our bread-and-butter, by putting food they want to eat on the menu and serving it up in a very nice way.

“Them enjoying the food and coming back is more important that being in guides,”

There was also reason to celebrate at chef patron Will Frankgate’s The Blue Bell in Glinton, which maintained its place in both guides, as did Marcus Lamb’s The Crown at Elton, described as a “really good old English pub.”.

Will said: “Running a pub restaurant is hard work so it is always nice to get some recognition , especially when there aren’t that many pubs in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire listed.

“I feel it sets us aside from the large chain companies which cannot deliver individuality in the way we can.”

Sally Facer’s award-winning Falcon Inn at Fotheringhay, another veteran of the restaurant guide completes greater Peterborough’s representation.

“I am pleased to be in the Michelin guide again, of course, and also pleased to have won The Good Pub Guide’s Northants Dining Pub of the Year for the sixth year running. Good accolades are beneficial to business,” said Sally.