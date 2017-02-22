Mystery writer in town to help launch festival

Fans of crime writing in South Holland and the Deepings can meet the creator of Cambridge’s answer to Inspector Morse at a major event in April.

Alison Bruce, whose Cambridge Blue series of novels features Detective Constable Gary Goodhew, is one of the authors invited to the first-ever Deepings Literary Festival from April 28 to 30.

To promote the festival, Cambridge-based Alison paid a recent visit to Market Deeping’s Iron Horse Ranch House restaurant where she will open the event with a question-and-answer session on Friday, April 28, at 2.30pm.

A spokesman for South Kesteven District Council, which is sponsoring the event, said: “Linda Hill, a blogger on books from the Deepings, will be conducting a question and answer session with Alison.

“There will also be copies of her Cambridge Blue books on sale, including her latest DC Goodhew novel, Cambridge Black, which is released on Tuesday.

“Last year, Alison was shortlisted for the Dagger in the Library annual award, presented by the British Crime Writers’ Association to a particular living author who has given the most pleasure to readers.

“The award is judged on an author’s body of work, rather than a single title, and Alison was on a shortlist drawn up of the ten authors most nominated online by readers, with the final decision made by a panel of librarians.

Alison will launch an exciting programme of literary fiction and non-fiction author and folk singers at the festival which also includes a black tie gala dinner with broadcaster Gyles Brandreth on Saturday, April 29.