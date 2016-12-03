Artist Tim Mann seeks help with big portrait of Stamford

Artist Tim Mann has revealed the date when a unique portrait of Stamford will go on display – but he still needs help to make the project a success.

Tim, 49, who grew up in the town but now lives in King’s Lynn, intends to draw around up to 10,000 people on a large canvas.

The thousands of charcoal outlines will overlap and come together to create a unique portrait of the community.

Tim is well-known for his collaborative ‘Crowded Room’ artworks, and is looking forward to returning to Stamford early next year.

Stamford Arts Centre will host the completed artwork – likely to be around 2.5m high and 7m long – between March 27 and April 19.

It will then go on permanent display at location yet to be decided.

Tim said: “Since the project was first publicised in the Mercury earlier this year I’ve received a lot of positive feedback about the idea.

“But I still need to find a venue for one or two days where the artwork can be created.

“Somewhere like a shop unit, in a prominent town centre location, would be perfect for this.

“I’m also keen to hear from any local organisations that would like to offer their support and possibly someone with a van for moving the artwork from one location to another.”

Tim has been contacting schools in the area and has also been in touch with Stamford Town Council to seek support.

For more information, or to pledge your support, contact Tim via timmannartist.com or visit www.facebook.com/timmannart