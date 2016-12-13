RUGBY: Weekend results (December 10)

Stamford Rugby played out the rarest of things in rugby, a draw, on Saturday as Oakham lost and Oundle won in the Midlands Two East South Division.

Meanwhile Stamford College Old Boys won their derby with Bourne, which comes as some surprise considering Bourne’s recent form.

Midlands Two East South

Old Laurentians 28-7 Oakham

Oundle 34-7 Market Harborough

Stamford 15-15 Vipers

Midlands Four East South

Bourne 8-13 Stamford College Old Boys

Deepings 10-0 Queens

Leicestershire Merit B

Ashby 2nds 5-18 Stoneygate

Leicestershire Merit C

Oakham Wanderers 31-8 Sileby Town 2nds