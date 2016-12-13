RUGBY: Weekend results (December 10)

Stamford Rugby played out the rarest of things in rugby, a draw, on Saturday as Oakham lost and Oundle won in the Midlands Two East South Division.
Meanwhile Stamford College Old Boys won their derby with Bourne, which comes as some surprise considering Bourne’s recent form.
Midlands Two East South
Old Laurentians 28-7 Oakham
Oundle 34-7 Market Harborough
Stamford 15-15 Vipers
Midlands Four East South
Bourne 8-13 Stamford College Old Boys
Deepings 10-0 Queens
Leicestershire Merit B
Ashby 2nds 5-18 Stoneygate
Leicestershire Merit C
Oakham Wanderers 31-8 Sileby Town 2nds